Georgie Doris Jameson Rodeffer, 95, of New Market, Va., passed away Feb. 15, 2022, at Life Care Center of New Market.
She was born Jan. 19, 1927, in Harrisonburg to the late Orville E. and Pauline Long Jameson.
Georgie was a director of a senior center in Texas and a C.N.A. at Skyline Terrace and Life Care Nursing Homes before retiring. She was a member of Manor Memorial United Methodist Church where she served on the United Methodist Women’s Senior Fellowship. She taught Wednesday morning Bible study for 22 years. She did volunteer work for tourism for 20 years.
On Sept. 25, 1944, she married Charles Rodeffer, who preceded her in death June 10, 2018.
Surviving are one son, Richard Rodeffer of Danville, Ill.; one daughter, Joyce Lilly of Ghent, W.Va.; sisters-in-law, Anna Jameson of Richmond and Polly Jameson of Timberville; six grandchildren, Terri, Charlie, Timmy, Janeen, James and Jeff; 14 great-grandchildren, Tara, Ben, Breanna, Emma, Brooke, Maya, Ethan, Wyatt, Katie, Olivia, Justin, Chris, Tucker and Aliya; three great-great- grandchildren, Casey, Jacey and Liliana; and her best friend, who was like a daughter, Susie Hill.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, who helped raise her, William and Minnie Jameson; brothers, William “Tub” Jameson, Wayne Jameson and Donald Jameson; daughter-in-law, Lil Rodeffer; son-in-law, Gary Lilly; and her sister-in-law, Clarene Jameson.
The Rev. Stephen Creech will conduct a funeral service 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the Grandle Funeral Home chapel in Broadway. Masks are highly recommended. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Saturday at Grandle Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Manor United Methodist Church, 9230 North Congress St., New Market, VA 22844 or New Market Rescue Squad, 9771 South Congress St., New Market, VA 22844.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
