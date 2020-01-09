Georgina Suarez, 63, of Harrisonburg, passed away Dec. 30, 2019, at VCU Medical Center in Richmond.
Miss Suarez was born April 15, 1956, in the Dominican Republic and was the daughter of the late Dominga Suarez. She came to the United States three years ago to be near family. She was a homemaker and loved her cup of coffee and watching TV, especially cartoons. Her grandchildren were her life and she cherished every moment she spent with them.
Besides her mother she was preceded in death by a son, Godoy Lake, and a daughter, Barbara Lake Suarez.
She is survived by her children, Carlos Lake Suarez and wife, Julie, and Alfi Lake Suarez; Zeneida Del Carmen Lake Suarez; one brother; 10 grandchildren, Francisco Lake, Rosalyn Lake, Rosanni Lake, Carlos Lake, Adrian Lake, Cheila Lake, Kimberly Lake, Bernice Lake, Bryan Lake and Rainy Lake; and several great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisonburg. She will be taken back to the Dominican Republic for burial.
Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.