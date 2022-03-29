Gerald Jay ‘Jerry’ McCammon
Gerald Jay “Jerry” McCammon, 87, of Bridgewater, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
He was born Sept. 13, 1934, to the late Gerald B. and Margarette Francis (Wilson) McCammon.
Jerry was an active member of Mount Crawford United Methodist Church. He was retired as a local pastor of the United Methodist Church in Pennsylvania.
He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Ann McCammon of Stuarts Draft; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth McCammon of Bridgewater; 12 grandchildren, Robbie McCammon, Jordan McCammon, Chelsea McCammon Croushorn and husband, Brian, Aaron Burkholder, Matthew Burkholder and Nathan Lozar, Corey Hess, Maggie Hess, Kylee Hess, Serena Hess, Michael Jasper and Abigail Jasper; his sister, Ann E. Morris of Moundsville, W.Va.; three nephews, Jeff Morris, Greg Morris and Chris Morris; and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Gerald C. “Jerry” McCammon, and daughter, Karen L. Jasper.
A celebration of Jerry’s life will be held at the Johnson Funeral Service Chapel in Bridgewater at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, with The Rev. Brett Isernhagen and The Rev. Russell Heinrick officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Crawford United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 84, Mount Crawford, VA 22841.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
