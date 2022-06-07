Gerald “Jerry” Ray Knicely, 72, of Rockingham, passed away June 5, 2022. He was born April 2, 1950, in Harrisonburg and was a son of the late Maxine Vanpelt (Waggy) Wallrath and Ernest Lee Knicely.
Jerry was a USGBC LEED Accredited Professional, a Building Owners Management Institute (BOMI) Real Property Administrator, a BOMI Systems Maintenance Administrator, a Charter Member of the Association of Professional Energy Service Engineers Society, a member of the Building Commissioning Association, held State Master Mechanical Licenses in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia and held a Universal CFC Certificate. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and Table 18.
Surviving are his two daughters, Michele Hammonds and husband, Jeremy, and Wendy Collins and husband, Scot; two sisters, Beverly Parker and partner, George Karwacki, and Teresa Bayne and husband, Cliff; six brothers, Larry Knicely and wife, Barbara, Alan Knicely and wife, Patty, Harold Knicely and wife, Teri, E.L. Knicely Jr. and wife, Linda, Jeff Knicely and wife, Constance, Adam Knicely and wife, Lori; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will commemorate Jerry in a private celebration of life service at a later date.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.