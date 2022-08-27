Gerald Linden “Jerry” Will, 71, a resident of Hinton, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 3, 2022 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Mt. Bethel Church of the Brethren.
A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Broadway High School Auditorium.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
