Gerald Lamar Corbin, 95, of Alexandria, Va., and formerly of Timberville, passed away Sept. 14, 2021, in Alexandria. He was born Nov. 4, 1925, to the late Edgar and Ollie J. Kingan Corbin.
His wife, the former Mae Dove, preceded him in death May 29, 2015.
Gerald is survived by his son, Gerald C. Corbin (Susan) of Leesburg; daughters, Carol Corbin of Lucketts and Joyce Corbin of Alexandria; grandchildren, Jessica Corbin, Levi Corbin, Ian Corbin, Heather Malcewicz and Andrew Corbin; and a great-grandson, Christopher Thompson.
Pastor Andy Jagow will conduct a graveside service 2 p.m. Monday at Timberville Cemetery.
Friends may view and sign the guestbook from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway, where masks are required if not vaccinated.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.