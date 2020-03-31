Gerald Lee (Jerry) Johns, 55, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, after a long illness. He was born in Norwalk, Ohio, the youngest son of Gerald Lee and Wilda Pearl (Walker) Johns.
He grew up in Wakeman, Ohio, and attended the Western Reserve School System in Collins, Ohio. He attended college in Maryland, taught computer classes at Hagerstown Community College and worked as a Network Engineer for Serco in Harrisonburg, Va.
He was a Christian of deep faith, a loving and immensely devoted father and brother with a wonderful sense of humor and a loving family who will miss him terribly. Wise beyond his years, Jerry was a source of common-sense advice for family and friends. He always knew the right thing to say in any given moment.
An avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting, fishing and camping, a passion which he shared with his son, Connor. He is survived by son, Connor, and daughters, Cassandra Brill and Morgan Chrobot; his very supportive former wife, Kandy Rowzie, and three grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers, Rex (Gail) Johns, Grant Johns and sisters, Marie (Richard) Washburn, Paula (Winfield) Dempsey, Gail Cummings and Julie (Hank Dorochovich) Johns, as well as many nieces and nephews who meant so much to him and vice versa. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Jordan Chrobot.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kindred Hospice at Home Foundation, 12900 Foster St., Suite 400, Overland Park, KS 66213, which provides funding for hospice care.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, a memorial service will be held at a later time.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.