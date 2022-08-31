Gerald Leroy Brunk, 86, of Harrisonburg, passed away Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born March 26, 1936, in Rockingham County, and was a son of the late Orvin Daniel and Mary Isabelle (Coakley) Brunk.
Gerald was united in marriage on Oct. 25, 1958, to Kathleen Sharon (McMullan) Brunk.
Gerald was founder of Blue Ridge Florist, manager of the Lawn Doctor in Northern Virginia and Maryland, and a Charles Chips representative. He also worked with local car dealerships and retired from Mast and Brunk. He loved NASCAR, hunting, and the Washington Redskins. Gerald enjoyed attending his kids and grandkids sporting events and sharing motorcycle rides with his wife. Over the years he had attended People's Baptist Church and Harrisonburg Mennonite Church.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his daughter, Renee Branner of Bridgewater; daughter-in-law, Lauren Jefferson of Harrisonburg; five grandchildren, Aaron Brunk and wife, Jen Dunn, Adam Brunk and partner, Brittany Greaver, Jarrett Brunk, Jordan Branner and wife, Nessah Branner, and Alicia Branner; a brother, Dale Brunk and wife, Rachel of Harwood, Md.; sister-in-law, Patricia Brunk; former daughter-in-law, Donna Brunk; special son-in-law, Michael Branner; cousin, Betty Jo Eby and husband, Ralph, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by sons, Ronald Brunk and Randy Brunk and brother, Don Brunk.
A service celebrating Gerald's life will be held Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. at Harrisonburg Mennonite Church with Pastor Craig Maven officiating.
in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ronnie Brunk Memorial Scholarship, c/o Harrisonburg Rockingham Community Foundation to support technical education opportunities for local students.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.