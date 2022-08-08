Gerald Linden “Jerry” Will, 71, a resident of Hinton, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.
Mr. Will was born Oct. 3, 1950, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Saylor Milton and Ruby Pearl Zirkle.
Jerry was an active member of the Clover Hill Recreation Association where was know for his famous “Buck Burger” and participated in all things Clover Hill Bucks. Being a staple among the Clover Hill Community, he and his wife, Jeannie, owned and operated The Hinton Market for numerous years and he was a member of Clover Hill Fire and Rescue. He was active with the Turner Ashby High School Theater and Drama Productions and was a self proclaimed “Annoyers of Teenagers” at Massanutten Technical Center where he worked as a teacher’s assistant in the Automotive Collision Repair program. He was an active member of Mt. Bethel Church of the Brethren where he served as a Sunday school teacher. Jerry will be forever remembered as being a friendly face and friend to all and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
On Aug. 7, 1971, he married Jean “Jeanie” Smith Will, who survives.
Also surviving are his children, Julianne Zerkel and husband, Phil, of Lacey Spring and Joel Will and wife, Annette, of Harrisonburg; siblings, Joyce Rahe and husband, Dewain, of Wilmington, N.C., Larry Will and wife, Patsy, of Lynch, Md., Jim Will of Dayton, Judy Hartman and husband, Charles “Babe”, of Harrisonburg and Ivy Tester of Johnson City, Tenn.; grandchildren, William Zerkel, Nathan Zerkel, Mandi Aimone and husband, Cody, and Tyler Will; great-grandchildren, Alison Aimone and Chloe Aimone; brother-in-law, Floyd Wall; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Will was preceded in death by a sister, Jean Anne Wall; and brother-in-law, Wayne Tester.
At this time, services are pending and will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Bethel Church of the Brethren, 8550 Robinson Road, Dayton, VA 22821, Clover Hill Recreation Association, PO Box 145, Dayton, VA, Shenandoah Valley Autism Partnership, PO Box 2714, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or to Brethren Woods Camp and Retreat Center, 4896 Armentrout Path, Keezletown, VA 22832.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
