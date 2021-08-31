Geraldine Chapman Huddle of Falls Church, Va., passed away Aug. 26, 2021. She was 101 years old. She was the oldest of four children born to Ervin and Louise Chapman in Lacey Spring, Va.
She earned her nursing degree from Rockingham Memorial Hospital in December 1942.
Her siblings, Rhonda Chapman Hottle, E.L. Chapman Jr., and Billy Summers Chapman preceded her in death. Geraldine was married to David Sherley Huddle for 47 years. They had four children, Carol Shifflett of Alpharetta, Ga., Donna Duckworth of Burke, Va., Jean Ellen of Vienna, Va., and David L. Huddle of Fairfax, Va. Geraldine and Sherley had six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
She will be buried at Lacey Spring Cemetery, Lacey Spring, Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.