Geraldine “Gerry” Ritchie Deavers Eaton, 86, a resident of Rockingham, passed away Friday, April 21, 2023, at her home.
Mrs. Eaton was born June 11, 1936, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Roy O. “Pokey” and Frances “Tidy” Ritchie Deavers.
She was an active member in Linville Edom Ruritan Club and helped with many of their functions, most notably in the yearly election polls. She also participated for 57 years in the Home Extension Club and the former Farm Bureau committee, where they served many and won several awards. She was baptized in the Jordan River and was an active member of Cherry Grove United Methodist Church. Gerry always had a warm smile, kind words, and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister to her beloved family.
On June 16, 1956, she married Forrest Edward Eaton, who passed away April 18, 2014.
Surviving are her sons, Brent Edward Eaton and wife, Teresa, of Linville and Kent Edwin Eaton of Harrisonburg; a sister, Nadine Dove and husband, Courtney, of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, Melissa Cash and husband, Edwin, and Adam Eaton; great-grandchildren, Kaleb Cash, Jacob Cash, Isaac Eaton and Bella Eaton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Eaton was preceded in death by her siblings, R.O. Deavers, E.G. “Pokey” Deavers and Peggy Lynn Deavers.
Graydon Ritchie Jr. and the Rev. Debra Cline will conduct a funeral service Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Cherry Grove United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Cherry Grove Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 25, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at McMullen Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Linville Edom Ruritan Club, PO Box 44, Linville, VA 22834 or Cherry Grove United Methodist Church, PO Box 3, Singers Glen, VA 22850.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
