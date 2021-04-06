Geraldine Luemma Messerley, 94, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away April 4, 2021, at TimberView Crossing.
Mrs. Messerley was born Nov. 3, 1926, in Augusta County and was a daughter of the late Virgil Ruben and Vallie Virginia Shumake Weaver.
She worked at Wilsons Grocery Store on South Main Street, Sams Market on High Street and Messerley Country Store on Main Street and for Mick-or-Mack Grocery Store, where she retired after 37 years. She enjoyed riding 4 wheelers and loved her cabin in Bergton. She also enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, yearly truck shows for V&M Trucking, and traveling to Florida.
On April 19, 1943, she married James Garland Messerley, who preceded her in death on Feb. 3, 2000.
Surviving are her children, Linda Eastep and husband, Wilson, of Woodstock, James “Jimmy” Messerley and wife, Wanda, Virgil Messerley and wife Gloria, all of Harrisonburg; identical twin sister, Claudine Humphrey of Greenville, N.C.; six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Messerley was preceded in death by a son, William “Bill” Messerley and two sisters, Violet Myers and Pauline Dinges.
All services will be held privately.
Those wishing to sign the register book may do so Wednesday, April 7, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the funeral home. The casket will remain closed.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
