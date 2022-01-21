Geraldine Mae Smith, 78, of Rockingham, passed away Jan. 19, 2022, at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg.
She was born March 30, 1943, in Harrisonburg to the late Berlin and Hazel Reedy Lam.
She worked as a seamstress at Sancar and also worked at Wonderland Nursery as a clerk/cashier. She was a homemaker and was a member of Mt. Tabor U.M.C. in Lacey Spring.
On Aug. 20, 1960, she married Carroll Smith, who survives.
Also surviving are three daughters, Patricia Crider and husband, Kenneth, of Timberville, Lisa Cash and husband, Kyle, of Lacey Spring and Ginger Auville and husband, David, of Lacey Spring; three grandchildren, Whitney Bostic and husband, Trevor, of Reston, Nicholas Cash of Lacey Spring and Cody Auville of Lacey Spring; and a brother, Roger Lam of Dayton.
She was preceded in death by two siblings, Betty Depoy and Robert “Bobby” Lam Jr.
Pastor Gordon Meriwether will conduct a funeral service Monday at 1 p.m. at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Garden Mausoleum in Harrisonburg.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Friends may begin signing the guestbook Sunday at 9 a.m. Masks are encouraged at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815 or Mt. Tabor U.M.C, 8335 North Valley Pike, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
