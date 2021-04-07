Geraldine "Mickey" T. Buhl of New Market, Va., formerly of Vienna, Va., passed away Monday, March 29, 2021. Mickey was the wife of the late Billy A. Buhl Sr.
She is survived by her children, Penny Ostlund, Billy A. Buhl Jr., Linda Stitt and Margie Buhl. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Money and King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA 22180 on Thursday, April 8, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. Services and burial are private for the family.
Memorial contributions in Mickey's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to The Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Guestbook and directions visit www.moneyandking.com.
