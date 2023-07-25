Geraldine “Pat” Parrott, 78, of Ruckersville, Va. passed away Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. She was born Feb. 23, 1945, in the Beldor area of Elkton, Va. to the late Reese and Lilie Mae “Dolly” Shifflett.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Eddie Shifflett; her two sisters, Vickie Shifflett (infant) and Hazel Randall and her sister-in-law, Martha Shifflett.
Pat worked at Blue Bell for many years. She was also a talented singer and guitar player and she loved time spent at bluegrass festival; playing and singing bluegrass music with her family and friends. She was a devoted wife, mother, mamaw, sister and friend. She would always go above and beyond to show her love to those she cared about. She loved her family and friends and could often be found chatting on the phone with her sisters. She was one of a kind and will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Ronald Parrott Sr.; her son, Ronald Parrott Jr. and his wife, Deana; her daughter, Tabatha Williams and her husband, Paul; her granddaughter, Mandy Shifflett and her husband, Anthony; her grandson, Joseph Parrott; and her great-grandsons, Nathan Shifflett and Kaleb Shifflett. She is also survived by three sisters, Janice (Arthur) Offenbacker, Debbie (Donald) Meadows and Connie (Arnold) Breeden; four brothers, Don Shifflett, Alton Shifflett, Bobby Shifflett, Kevin (Donna) Shifflett; one brother-in-law, William Randall; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to her sister-in-law, Donna Shifflett; her nieces, Crystal Hilbert and Jessica Phelps; and the doctors and nurses in the 5 South unit of UVA Medical Center for their help to care for her over the last few weeks.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with the Rev. Sam Sponaugle officiating. Interment to follow at Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
