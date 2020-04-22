Geraldine Pearl Casler MacLennan, 90, formerly of Shenandoah, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Accordius at Harrisonburg.
Mrs. MacLennan was born Oct. 20, 1929, in Red Bank, N.J., and was a daughter of the late T. Everett Casler Sr. and Pearl Coddington Casler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward MacLennan; a son, Raymond Edward MacLennan, and a brother, Thomas Everett Casler Jr.
Geraldine was a very involved member of Elkton United Methodist Church, where she was involved in many church groups to include Amanda Kite Circle, Meals on Wheels, Wednesday Walkers, Joy Club and United Methodist Women. She was a longtime volunteer with the Massanutten Public Library and a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary for many years.
She was an avid game player and enjoyed birdwatching and baking, especially her molasses cookies and monkey bread and loved watching Survivor with her family.
She is survived by a daughter, Sandra MacLennan Biller and husband, Rick; three grandchildren, whom she raised as her own, Greg MacLennan, Brian MacLennan and wife, Yukari, and Kevin MacLennan; sister, Nanci Casler Duffy; grandchildren, Tony MacLennan and Travis Cubbage, as well as great-grandchildren, Mira, Seira, Austin and Johnny MacLennan.
A private graveside service will be held at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Debbie Powell officiating. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
