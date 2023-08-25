Geraldine Stepp Carr, 85, a resident of Linville, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Mrs. Carr was born March 13, 1938, in North Dakota and was a daughter of the late Albert and Anna Lee Bowman Stepp Sr.
She was a homemaker and caretaker of her handicap/deaf brother. She was a wonderful teacher who taught Sunday School, Bible Clubs, and served as church treasurer. She loved children and was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a member of People’s Baptist Church.
On March 31, 1959, she married Ray Olen Carr, who preceded her in death Oct. 14, 2007.
Surviving are her children, Teresa Carr of Broadway, Sandra Carr Askins and husband, Daniel, of Jacksonville, Fla., Linda Whitmore and husband, Randy, of Broadway and Michael Carr and wife, Kimberly, of Singers Glen; sisters, Norma Litts and Gail Atchison; grandchildren, David Pittington, Daniel Pittington, Marissa Fleming, Ashlie Tate (Patrick), Erika Spitzer (Jeremy), Ethan Carr (Elaine), Allison Carr, Charles Carr, Camren Ahles, Jeramiah Ahles, and Braiden Ahles; 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Carr was preceded in death by her siblings, Katherine McMenomy, Jessie Stepp, Esther Doebling, Jacqueline Obenshine, Madge Fairweather, Robert Stepp, Albert “Buster” Stepp Jr., and Issac “Ike” Stepp.
Pastors Richard Forsythe and Jay Hanger will conduct a graveside service Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Those wishing to sign the register book may do so Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to People’s Baptist Church, 3523 Spotswood Trail, Penn Laird, VA 22846.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
