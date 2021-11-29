Geraldine Virginia Raynes, 91, of Grottoes, passed away Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at her home. Geraldine was born in Waynesboro on June 6, 1930, a daughter of the late Gertrude (Raynes) and Herman Harris.
She worked as a seamstress at Compton in Waynesboro for over 20 years. She later worked for Rocco in Harrisonburg for over 15 years, but most would remember her from the Grottoes Salvation Army as well as her time spent at the Grottoes Volunteer Fire Department volunteering and playing Bingo.
She was united in marriage to Claude Everette Raynes, who preceded her in death in 1993.
Geraldine is survived by sons, Richard Everette Raines and wife, Sally, of Stuarts Draft and Michael "Steve" Raines and wife, Kathy, of Grottoes; sisters, Mary Meeks of Dooms, Arlene Meeks and husband, Butch, of Dooms, Peggy Shifflett and husband, Herbert, of Crimora and Doris Damern and husband, Ray, of Waynesboro; brothers, Ronnie Harris and wife, Wendi, of Waynesboro and Sonny Harris and wife, Kathleen, of Waynesboro; five grandchildren, Amy Raines, Amanda Sheets and husband, Patrick, Amber McDaniel and husband, Steven, Kevin Raines and wife, Kristy, and Kimberly Eutsler and husband, Bobby; 13 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is also preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Harris.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the funeral home in Grottoes with Pastors Ronnie Harris and Kevin Harris officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
