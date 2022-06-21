Geraline Atkins Borror, 79, of Bridgewater, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, at the Bridgewater Home.
She was born in Rockingham County on Jan. 15, 1943, and was a daughter of the late Simmie and Mary (Hansbrough) Atkins.
Geraline was known as a hard worker, and loved her flower gardens, cooking and being outdoors.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Emmett Daniel Borror.
Geraline is survived by her children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
