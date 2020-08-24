Gerard "Gerry" Ernest Jacques, 83, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Aug. 20, 2020 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
He was born on March 2, 1937, in Waterville, Maine, and was the son of the late Arthur and Angelie Guite Jacques.
Gerry graduated from University of Maine where he received his Bachelor's Degree. He was a magistrate for Harrisonburg for 12 years and was employed for 36 years with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, a lifetime member of Bath County Ruritan Club and the Izaak Walton League. He loved gardening, hunting, fishing and being in the outdoors.
On June 28, 1958, he married the former, Janet Poulin, who survives. Also surviving are his children, David Jacques and wife, Beth, of Highland Ranch, Colo., Paul Jacques and wife, Wendy, of Franklin, Mass., Mary Ann Felts and husband, Sam, of Apex, N.C., Kathleen White of Roanoke, Va., Anna King and husband, Joseph, of Harrisonburg and Thomas Jacques of Reston, Va.; 12 grandchildren; two sisters, Annette Jacques of Waterville, Maine and Carmen Bourgoin and husband, Wayne, of Winslow, Maine; numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with Father Kyle O’Connor and Deacon Paul Kudrav officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hahn Cancer Center, c/o RMH Foundation, 2010 Health Campus Dr., Harrisonburg, Va. 22801 or Izaak Walton League, Rockingham-Harrisonburg, 3616 Izaak Walton Dr., Harrisonburg, Va. 22801.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
