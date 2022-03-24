Geronimo Cruz Ibarra, 52, of Harrisonburg, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Geronimo was born in Mexico on September 30, 1969, a son of the late Aurora (Ibarra) and Victoriano Cruz.
In 1990, he was united in marriage to Maria Elena Cruz-Hernandez, who survives.
Geronimo is also survived by sons, Martin Cruz-Hernandez, Gabino Cruz-Hernandez and Hector Cruz-Hernandez, all of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, Analia Cruz, Aurora Cruz, and Vanessa Cruz; several siblings.
A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harrisonburg.
Burial will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery in Mount Sydney.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM-7:00 PM prior to the funeral service.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
