Gertrude Marshall Sheffer
Gertrude Marshall Sheffer, 94, of Mount Solon, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021, at her home.
Gertrude was born on March 9, 1927, a daughter of the late Lula (Marshall) Huffer. She was raised in the home of Bud and Buelah Huffer.
She retired in 1991 as a CNA from Western State Hospital in Staunton, and was a member of Jerusalem Chapel United Brethren in Christ in Churchville. She was a graduate of the North River High School Class of 1945. She was also a member of the VFW Ladies Aux., Myers Hodges #8644, and the Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
On April 2, 1949, she was united in marriage to Galen Randolph Sheffer, who preceded her in death.
Gertrude is survived by a daughter, Donna Gail Sheffer Tinsley of Mount Solon; grandchildren, Nathan Sheffer, Holly Tinsley, and Brittany Sheffer; great-grandchildren, Preston Elkins, Zac Miller, Julian Miller, Hannah Noel, Evan Sheffer, Brent Cale, and Ziva Cale, and great-great-grandson, Colton Miller.
She is also preceded in death by a son, Allen Dale Sheffer; brothers, Buck, Mike, Jerry, Leon, Roscoe, and Marshall Huffer, and a sister, Kathleen Huffer.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 12, 2021, at the funeral home, with Pastor Denny Sites officiating. Burial will follow at Parnassus Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Myers-Hodges VFW Post # 8644, PO Box 152, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
