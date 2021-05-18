Gertrude “Trudy” Rodgers Robinson, 80, a lifelong resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021.
She was born Oct. 8, 1940, in Rockingham County and was the daughter of the late Robert N. Rodgers Jr. and Violet Frank Rodgers.
Trudy attended the Freewill Baptist Church in Harrisonburg and worked for 28 years at Sancar before retiring. She enjoyed listening to country music and was a fan of Elvis Presley and Alan Jackson.
On June 24, 1961, she married Robert E. Robinson, who preceded her in death Jan. 22, 1994. A brother, Roy Lee Rodgers, also preceded her in death.
She is survived by a son, Nelson Robinson and his wife, Susan, of Harrisonburg.
The family will receive friends 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg or friends may call at the home of her son at other times.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, May 20, at Singers Glen Cemetery with Pastor Paul Collins officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harrisonburg Rescue Squad Inc., Attn: Donations, P.O. Box 1477, Harrisonburg, VA 22803 in her memory.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
