Gilbert "Al" Allen Holton, 68, of Staunton, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Augusta Health.
He was born July 27, 1953, and was a son of the late Gilbert Holton and Doris (Crossan) Holton.
Al was a 1971 graduate of Avon Grove High School in West Grove, Pa., and retired from Texaco. He had attended Landenberg United Methodist Church in Landenberg, Pa.
Al is survived by two daughters, Lynn Kirby and husband, Jason, of Grottoes and Bethanie Jackson of Harrisonburg; brothers, Donald Holton and wife, Teresa, of Landenberg, Pa., and James Holton and wife, Joyce, of Landenberg, Pa.; grandchildren, Caitlin and Amelia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at johnsonfs.com.
