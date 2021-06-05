Gilbert Lee Smith
Gilbert Lee Smith, 79, of McGaheysville, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021. Mr. Smith was born June 20, 1941, at Head Waters, Va. and was the son of the late Samuel William and Clara Simmons Smith.
Gilbert graduated from Highland County High School and later relocated to the central Valley where he began a career in construction. He specialized in carpentry and finish trim work. He liked being active, greatly enjoyed watching sports, and in his earlier years, playing softball and racoon hunting.
Gilbert is survived by his son, Gilbert “Lee” Smith, II and wife, Mary, of Mount Crawford; his daughter, C. Yvonne Miller and husband, Brad, of Mount Crawford; granddaughter, Carrie Miller; two sisters, Virginia Simmons of McGaheysville, and Mary Margaret Bright of Front Royal; longtime companion, Ethel Hammer, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Berlin Smith and William “Roy” Smith, and three sisters, Delia Powers, Margie Shifflett, and Goldie Burke.
A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Mount Pleasant Church of the Brethren, 2788 Taylor Spring Lane, Harrisonburg, with Pastor Dan King officiating. There will be no viewing and interment will be private in Highland County.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.