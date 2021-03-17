Gladys Coffman Hedrick
Gladys Coffman Hedrick, 88, of Bridgewater, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at Bridgewater Home. Gladys was born in Newport News on Sept. 10, 1932, a daughter of the late Arnelia Mary (Swartz) and Robert Joseph Coffman.
She had worked as a nurse at RMH and attended Sunrise Church of the Brethren.
On Oct. 28, 1961, she was united in marriage to Russell Lee Hedrick, who preceded her in death.
Gladys is survived by two sons, Ronald L. Hedrick and wife, Kristina, of Rockingham and John R. Hedrick and wife, Brenda, of Nobleboro, Maine; 10 grandchildren, Zachary Hedrick, Benjamin Hedrick, Joy Hedrick, Jacob Hedrick, Frank Daniel, Rachelle Daniel Dahler, Matthew Daniel, Thomas Reeves, Katie Forosisky and Jacob Forosisky; and seven great-grandchildren.
She is also preceded in death by infant brother and brother, Robert Coffman Jr., and daughter-in-law, Karen Glick Hedrick.
Family and friends may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater on Friday, March 19, 2021, between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. to sign the guest register and pay their respects. The family will be present from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
A graveside service will be conducted 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at Bank Church Cemetery in Dayton with Pastor Kevin Daggett officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bridgewater Healthcare Foundation, 302 N. Second St., Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
