Gladys Marie Clutteur, 81, of Broadway, went to join her heavenly father on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Life Care Center of New Market. Gladys was born Aug. 15, 1938, in Rockingham County, and was a daughter of the late Paul and Rita Custer Cook.
She was a member of the New Market Seventh-day Adventist Church.
She was married to the late Charles Clutteur Jr. for 50 years.
She is survived by a son, Robert Clutteur and wife, Debbie, of Broadway; special granddaughter, Tiffani Birchfield and husband, Josh, of Harrisonburg; siblings, Mamie Biller of Broadway and Charlie Cook of North Carolina, and seven nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
