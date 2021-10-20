Gladys Marie "Patsy" Nesselrodt, 82, of Bridgewater, passed away Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Page Memorial Hospital.
She was born Oct. 14, 1939, a daughter of the late William C. and Lillie Esther (Wittig) Dove and was the foster daughter of Leonard and Beulah Shank and family.
Patsy retired as a custodian from the public works department for Rockingham County. She had attended Mt. Clinton Church of God.
On July 12, 1958, she was united in marriage to Forrest Nesselrodt, who preceded her in death on Dec. 7, 1980.
She is survived by her three daughters, Deloris Ann Nelson (Robert) (deceased) of McGaheysville, Janet Marie Wood (Gary) of Elkton and Donna Kay Clendening (Kelly) (deceased) of Waynesboro; her son, Forrest Lee Nesselrodt (Elizabeth) of Penn Laird; brother, Melvin Dove of North Carolina; grandchildren, Sean Clendening, Daniel Wood (Katie), Michelle Turner (Brian), Phillip Wood (Sydney), Sarah Ramirez (Isaias) and Tyler Lee Nesselrodt; great-grandchildren, Sadie Wood, Joelle Wood, Charlotte Wood, Elsie Turner, Evelyn Turner and Weston Turner.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Roy, Wade, Viola, Kenneth, Claude and Alvin Dove.
The family will receive friends Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bridgewater Rescue Squad, PO Box 268, Bridgewater, VA 22812 or the Alzheimer's Association, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
