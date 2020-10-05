Gladys O. Martz Mongold, 100, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Life Care Center in New Market, where she resided for several years.
Mrs. Mongold was born April 20, 1920, in the Arkton area of Rockingham County, and was a daughter of the late Will and Delphia Bazzle Martz. Mrs. Mongold was the last surviving sibling of 11 children.
On July 27, 1940, she married Ernest “Happy” Mongold, who preceded her in death in March of 2004.
Surviving are four sons, Ernest L. “Sonny” Mongold and his wife, Barbara, of New Market, Teddie Mongold and wife, Patricia, of New Market, Bobbie Mongold and wife, Tammy, of Rockingham and Dale Mongold and wife, Vicky, of Mount Crawford; seven grandchildren, Jeff Mongold, Michelle Biller, Melissa Donavan, Erica Morse, Bobbie Mongold Jr., Brian Mongold and Rebecca Mongold and 13 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Fairview Church of the Brethren in Timberville with Pastors Rob Nykamp and Archie Webster officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Fairview Church of the Brethren--Children and Youth Program.
In keeping with COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, face coverings will be required and social distancing is encouraged.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
