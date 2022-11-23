Glen Allen Showalter, 75, of VMRC in Harrisonburg, died Nov. 21, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. He was born Oct. 9, 1947, in Harrisonburg and was a son of the late Glen M. and Dorothy Chenault Showalter.
Glen had worked at Top Bead Welding in Broadway as a bookkeeper. He was a member of St. Jacobs Lutheran Church in Mount Crawford. Glen was an avid golfer and played and sang in the South River Express group.
On Nov. 6, 1993, he married the former Linda Rexrode, who survives.
Also surviving are three nephews, one niece, one great-niece, a number of cousins, and his cat, Smokey Joe.
Per his wishes, his body will be cremated and a service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to the VMRC Good Samaritan Fund, 1501 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.