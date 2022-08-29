Glen Eugene Thomas, 89, of Bridgewater, Va., passed away Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at his home.
He was born July 17, 1933, and was a son of Bertha Virginia (Weaver) Eagle and Raymond Eagle.
Glen graduated from Bridgewater High School, earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Lynchburg College, had done graduate work at Duke University and earned his Master's Degree from the University of North Carolina. He had served as principal at Ft. Hill Elementary School in Lynchburg, Va., sales manager/general manager for Pepsi Cola in Lynchburg, Va., worked as general manager for RC Cola in Charleston, W.Va., and Catapiller in Charleston, W.Va., prior to serving as the Director of Human Resources at Ethan Allen in Bridgewater, Va.
He was a member of The Bridgewater United Methodist Church. Glen served his country in the Army during the Korean conflict. He served his community as a faithful member of the Bridgewater Ruritian Club. He loved fishing on the Rappahannock River, was an avid sports fan, especially the Boston Red Sox and Washington Nationals.
Glen was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Nancy (Kiser) Thomas; son, Bryan Thomas and wife, Jane, of Charlottesville, Va.; daughter, Virginia Irvine and husband, Carson, of Roanoke; five grandchildren, Lindsay Thomas, Robert Thomas and wife, Lauren, Mark Thomas, Clark Irvine and wife, Augusta, and Mary Carson Irvine; and half sister, Judy Lokey of Harrisonburg, Va.
A graveside service will be held Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Oak Lawn Cemetery with Pastor Stephen Creech and Pastor Mary Dadisman officiating with military rites by the Dayton American Legion Post No. 27.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Bridgewater Rescue Squad, PO Box 268, Bridgewater VA 22812, the Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Department, 304 N. Main St., Bridgewater, VA 22812, the Bridgewater Ruritan Club, PO Box 114, Bridgewater, VA 22812, or the Bridgewater United Methodist Church, 219 N. Main St., Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater, Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.