Glenda Faye Landes, 64, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at Sentara Martha Jefferson in Charlottesville. Glenda was born on Sept. 22, 1957 and is the daughter of Carl G. and wife, Shirley Lam Landes, who survive.
Glenda was a long time member of the Shenandoah Pentecostal Church. She worked at Hardees in food service for many years. She loved her dogs and cats very much. Glenda always enjoyed a conversation on the phone with family and friends. She will be missed dearly.
In addition to her parents, Glenda is survived by her, brothers; Carl Junior Landes and wife, Barbara Jean, Glenn Landes and wife, Candy, sister; Beverly Rothgeb and husband, David as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her sister; Sandra Landes.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday Nov. 26, 2021 at the Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, with Pastor Jimmy Kite officiating.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
