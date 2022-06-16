Glendon Lee Blosser, 91, passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at his home on Mount Clinton Pike in Harrisonburg, Va. Glendon, a longtime leader in the Mennonite church, was a devoted father, grandfather, cattle farmer and neighbor. He and his twin sister, Glennys, were born on Dec. 14, 1930, to Pauline (Heatwole) and Mahlon Blosser, all of whom preceded in death.
Glendon married Dorothy Nice on May 12, 1951, and for over 50 years they shared an extraordinary love for family and church and the land. Their four children survive: Floyd (Janet) Blosser of Harrisonburg, Diane (Ruel) Burkholder of Linville, Phil Blosser of Rockingham (Donna Blosser of Harrisonburg), and Myron (Rhonda) Blosser of Rockingham.
His 14 grandchildren remember fondly the regular gatherings with him at Mr. J's when they could discuss with Grandpa anything and everything about life: Jesse (Ellen) Blosser, Eric (Crystal) Blosser, Greg (Rae) Blosser, Jenny (Eric) Duvon, Julianne (Joel) Ross, Chris (Eliza) Burkholder, Monika Burkholder, Lucas (Jenn) Blosser, Nevin (Michaela) Blosser, Perry Blosser, Joelle Blosser, Kurtis (Casey) Blosser, Kelsey (Everett) Brubaker, and Bryce Blosser. Glendon is also survived by 20 great-grandchildren.
As a young man, Glendon responded to a call to ministry, an avocation that led him to pastor Zion Hill Mennonite Church in Singers Glen, to serve as overseer of the Central District of Virginia Mennonite Conference, and to work as moderator of the Mennonite Church. Glendon was a strong advocate for Christian education. He was also a charter board member for the Gemeinschaft Home. After retirement, he and Dorothy spent a year in Trinidad where they helped start a congregation and for a number of years provided resources to local church leaders.
Glendon’s love was large and his roots were deep. He was a life-long farmer who found satisfaction in being part of a family farm operation that spanned five generations and was known for its good neighbor policies.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, July 10, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. at Weavers Mennonite Church with visitation at Shady Oak prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Mennonite Church of Trinidad, in care of Virginia Mennonite Missions, 601 Parkwood Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Interment of ashes will be private at the Weavers Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.