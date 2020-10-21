Glendon Orville “Junior” Grandstaff, 91, of Luray, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Skyview Springs Nursing and Rehab. He was born Nov. 26, 1928, in Luray and was a son of the late Glendon Orville Grandstaff and Anna Fox Grandstaff.
Mr. Grandstaff worked as a technician for Sprint for 38 years and was a member of the Mount Carmel Regular Baptist Church.
His wife, Gloria Jean Painter Grandstaff, died on March 18, 2013.
He is survived by a son, Glen Grandstaff of Berlin, Md.; two daughters, Debbie Wright and Sheila Buckley, both of Luray; a stepdaughter, Dell Brklacic of Canada; three brothers, Lynn Grandstaff of Richmond and Carroll and William “Billy” Grandstaff, both of Luray; two sisters, Charlotte Gochenour of Luray and Wanda Ricker of Stephens City; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Waldo and Robert Grandstaff; and a sister, Roberta Hilliard.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at the Mount Carmel Regular Baptist Church by Pastor Mike Nichols and Pastor Brian Hasse. Burial will be in Beahm's Chapel Cemetery in Luray.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.