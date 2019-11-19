Glendon Woodrow Dellinger
Glendon Woodrow Dellinger, 77, of Timberville, Va., died Nov. 17, 2019, at Life Care Center of New Market. He was born Aug. 31, 1942, in Rockingham County to the late Harry Woodrow and Florence L. Eaton Dellinger.
Glendon was a forklift operator at Bowman Apples in Mount Jackson. He was a member of the Lutheran church.
On April 27, 1982, he married the former Judy Hite, who survives.
Also surviving are one daughter; one son; three step-children, Kimberley Fadeley, David Fadeley and Stacey Fadeley; four grandchildren; five stepgrandchildren; and six stepgreat-grandchildren.
Three stepchildren, Lisa Lambert, Debra Fleming and Chrystal L. Fadeley, preceded him in death.
The Rev. Dan Purdom Jr. will conduct a graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Johns Cemetery on North Mountain Road near Timberville.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 13902 Timber Way, Timberville, VA 22853.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
