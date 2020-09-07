Glendora Jean “Gigi” Grimes Wilson, 82, of Timberville, died Sept. 4, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was born Oct. 30, 1937, in Green Bank, W.Va., and was a daughter of the late Morgan and Athie Hoover Rexrode.
“Gigi” retired after working numerous years at Kennametel Inc. in New Market. She was blessed to have many friends and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her greatest joy.
She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Herbert Grimes and Henry Wilson.
Surviving are her seven children, Rose Marie Bockman and husband, George, of Florida, Richard Grimes and wife, Karen, of Pennsylvania, Raymond Grimes and wife, Candy, of Timberville, Robert Grimes and companion, Sandy, of Michigan, Roger Grimes and wife, Phyllis, of Broadway, Sandra Jean Kennedy and husband, Michael, of Timberville and Steve Grimes and companion, Cassandra, of Timberville; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; her Wilson family; brothers, Gilbert and Gerald; sisters, Geraldine and Glena; and her loving and special friend, Sister Carol.
Her body was cremated and there will be no services at this time.
The family would like to extend many thanks and blessings to the ladies of the second floor at RMH for all their love and care.
Memorial contributions may be made to RMH Foundation, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801, Broadway Rescue Squad, PO Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815, American Cancer Society Relay for Life, 420 Neff Ave., Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
