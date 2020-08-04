Glenn Allen Huffman
Glenn Allen Huffman, 67, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at the University of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville of complications following a fall in his home. He had been a resident of Bridgewater, Va., for the past 32 years. He was born in Harrisonburg, Va., on June 19, 1953, to the late Rudolph B. and Phyllis Wimer Huffman.
Glenn was a 1971 graduate of Turner Ashby High School in Dayton and a 1975 graduate of Bridgewater College.
Glenn entered Brethren Volunteer Service after college graduation, serving two years before taking a position at The Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., a job which he loved and held for 10 years before leaving in 1988 to care for his elderly parents. He later worked at the James Madison University Library, the Rockingham Memorial Hospital Library, and volunteered at the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Historical Society in Dayton, Va., for the last 16 years, where he was known as a tremendous, irreplaceable colleague.
Glenn was a wonderful and unique person. He had a deep-seated interest in genealogy and family history and was the essential anchor and resource for the annual Huffman Reunion. He kept meticulous, up-to-date records about his family’s lineage, circulated information among relatives about each other, and had a brilliant mind for detail when asked any question about the family. His interest in genealogy even led him to assemble scores of impeccably detailed notebooks of information about the lineage of families unrelated to his own.
He is survived by four half brothers, Robert Z. Huffman (wife Judy) of Harrisonburg, Va., Donald E. Huffman (wife Fay) of Lakeland, Fla., Franklin E. Huffman (wife Sanda) of Chevy Chase, Md., and William H. Huffman of Hillsboro, W.Va. He is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Glenn was a faithful visitor to his elderly relatives and rescued many homeless cats over the years. He was kind, gentle, and had a dry wit. Family and friends appreciated and enjoyed his hospitality in hosting them in his yard on Main St. every summer to watch the annual Bridgewater Parade.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no viewing or service. Relatives and friends will be invited next year to a celebration of Glenn’s life in conjunction with the July 2021 Huffman Reunion.
Memorial contributions may be made to Harrisonburg-Rockingham Historical Society, P.O. Box 716, Dayton, VA 22821. Please mark checks “In memory of Glenn Huffman.”
