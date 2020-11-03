Glenn H. Crummett Jr.
Glenn H. Crummett Jr., 76, of Mount Sidney, Va., passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
He was born in Staunton, Va., on July 31, 1944. He married Debbie McLaughlin in 1977 and together they owned Cool Breeze Stables, LLC. He also had a long career with B&S Contracting and Blackrock Construction.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Glenn Crummett Sr. and Leona Simmons Crummett.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie and children, Melissa Calixto and husband, Marco (deceased), Kristan Dollar and husband, Resinol and Andrew Crummett and wife, Valerie. He was a proud grandfather of 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings, Abbie Andes, Jimmy Crummett, Margaret Chrisman, Carol Johnson and Billy Crummett; and other special nieces and nephews.
The family will receive family and friends Wednesday, Nov. 4, from noon to 6:00 at their home, 273 Salem Church Road, Mount Sidney, Va., and a Celebration of Life will be held at the same location on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 1:00.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
