Glenn L. Sensabaugh, 91, of Bridgewater, passed away on June 1, 2022 in his home. Glenn was born in Staunton, VA to Dewey Clemmer and Frances Lindsay Sensabaugh on July 17, 1930.
He was a 1948 graduate of Wilson Memorial High School. He was married to Dorothy Roberts Sensabaugh for 71 years and was a great father to three sons.
He was preceded in death by his parents; older brother, Charles; youngest son, Kurt and two nephews.
Glenn is survived by his wife; sons, Kavin (& Gina) Sensabaugh of Stanardsville, Mark (& Beverly) of Bridgewater, and youngest son’s wife, Kathy of Stuarts Draft; along with nine grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; older brother, Dewey W. Sensabaugh of Staunton and several nephews and nieces.
Glenn served in the army in Frankfurt Germany during the Korean War. He was a devoted follower of Christ, active in Barbershop Quartets, sang in church choirs and was a worship leader in several non-denominational fellowships. His vocation focused around tool and die work & management at Industrial Machine Works in Waynesboro followed by home renovations of residential properties. His life was characterized by a playful sense of humor, a love for people and was quick to befriend others.
A celebration of life service will be held at Church On the Hill, 100 Foursquare Ln, Fishersville, VA 22939 on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 2pm.
A graveside service for family will precede that service at 11am at Augusta Memorial Park in the Mausoleum of Faith.
Arrangements are by Charlton & Groome Funeral Home.
