Glenn Ray “Mountain Man” and “Wild Man” Isom, 74, of Elkton, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Isom was born Sept. 20, 1946, and was the son of the late Raymond Jake and Virginia Hylton Isom. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Ronald Wayne and Michael Isom; special aunt, Vivian Radford, and mother-in-law, Christine Dean.
Glenn attended Elkton Covenant Church and worked in construction, roofing and was a sewing machine mechanic at Tultex for many years. He was a lifetime member of the Massanutten Hunting Club, National Rifle Association, Elkton Neighborhood Watch, and Elkton Junior Order of United American Mechanics Council No. 149. Glenn was a former member of the Col. DH Lee Martz Camp 10 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans and a past member of the North-South Skirmish Association, Inc. Team 1st Regt. Engineer Troops, until failing health. He volunteered for The Town of Elkton Welcome Center and the 2008 Elkton Centennial Celebration.
Glenn loved history, shooting black powder guns and won many medals at the N-SSA. He liked hunting, fishing, and gardening; he won many blue ribbons at the Rockingham County Fair for his vegetables and flowers. He took a lot of pride in his garden. Some of his most peaceful moments have been as he sat in his truck over at Riverside Park and watched the calmness of the river while catching up with old friends. Glenn crafted handmade fishing lures and attended fishing shows. He was known for Elk Creek Wire Forming Lures & Jigs, this gave him ample opportunity to give away fishing lures to young children, promoting fishing, being outdoors and enjoying the beauty of what God has created for us.
On Dec. 31, 2003, he married Margaretta Dean Isom, who survives. He is also survived by his daughters, Alicia Cobb and husband, Marion, and Heather Auville and husband, Wes; son Joseph Ray Isom and fiancée, Samantha; sister, Deborah St. Clair; grandchildren, Michael, Rosie, Cheyenne, Jordyn, Wyatt, and Maylon, and great-grandchild, Waylon.
Glenn is also survived by his niece and best friend, Carletta Life, and a very special great-nephew, Jessie “J.B” Life.
At Glenn’s request, there will be no formal viewing or funeral service.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, at the Isom home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 220 Zan Road, Charlottesville, VA 22901.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
