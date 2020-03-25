Glenn Russell Bodkin
Glenn Russell Bodkin, 70, of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at Harrisonburg Health & Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Staunton on July 12, 1949, and was a son of the late Roy and Adeline (McCray) Bodkin.
Glenn was a painter for Berbee’s in Bridgewater.
He was united in marriage on Jan. 8, 1971, to Emma May (Smith) Bodkin of Harrisonburg.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his daughter, Virginia Skey of Harrisonburg; grandson, Anthony Mace and granddaughter, Allison Rose Mace; sister, Marie Ritchie and husband, Junior, of Hinton and brother, Leroy Bodkin and wife, Janice, of Dayton.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Sue Ritchie.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
