Glenna Bowman MacKenzie, who genuinely saw the best in others, left the world suddenly on Jan. 17, 2023. She was born on June 6, 1952, to Barbara Rudy Bowman and the late Dick Delford Bowman in Woodstock, Va.
Glenna is survived by her husband and the love of her life, Earle MacKenzie, whom she married on July 13, 1974; two children, Heather MacKenzie (husband, Mark Higgins) and Alex MacKenzie (wife, Nichole); five beloved grandchildren, James and Charlotte Higgins, Maddie and Cory MacKenzie, and Austin Haislip; her mother, Barbara; her two siblings, Sharon Campbell (husband, Walter) and Philip Bowman (wife, Becky); along with many adored in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Glenna graduated as valedictorian from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1970, then attended the College of William & Mary where she graduated with honors as a double major in mathematics and economics, and also met her husband, Earle, whom she married just after her college graduation in 1974. They went on to have two children, Heather and Alex, and moved to the Atlanta area.
Once her children were older, Glenna became a tax preparer at H&R Block. Steadily building a loyal following of clients over her 32-year career with the company, Glenna became an Enrolled Agent and also a sought-after tax instructor, spending multiple years teaching for Virginia Tech.
In 1999, Glenna and Earle moved back to Virginia and settled into the Charlottesville area, where they still spend part of their time, living the rest of the year in the New Market area and Smith Mountain Lake.
In her life, Glenna’s greatest joy was her family. Forever quick to forgive and quick to love, Glenna was the glue that led everyone to gather and bond. Glenna and Earle’s homes inevitably became the central place for everyone to share a meal or a holiday and know they would always be welcomed with a warm meal and a warm heart.
We will forever miss our family’s true center.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 2 p.m. at Heishman’s Funeral Home, 14116 South Middle Road, Edinburg, Va., with a reception to follow at the Yellow Barn at Shenandoah Caverns. For those who can’t attend the service, there will be a visitation on Friday, Jan. 27, from 7 to 8 p.m. at Heishmans.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Glenna's honor to the Humane Society of Shenandoah County (www.hsscva.org).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.