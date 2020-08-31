Glenna Hinton, 66, of Broadway, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at her residence. Ms. Hinton was born in Rockingham County and was a daughter of John Harrison and Hilma Luranna Hinton.
She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and sister. She will be missed by all that knew her including her dogs and cats.
She is survived by a son, James A. Hinton and wife, Sandra, of Broadway; three sisters, Joni Lynn Hinton of Broadway, Rebecca Schools of Florida and Frieda Wolfe of D.C.; grandchildren, Whitney N. Williams and her mother, Stephanie Williams (who was like a daughter), Sierra D. Armentrout and Kaitlyn M. Hinton; and great-grandchildren, Codie P. Hinton, Christian D. Hinton and Kaysen A. Hinton.
In addition to her parents, Glenna was preceded in death by her brothers, Olin Dale Raynes, James “Jimmy” Hinton and John “Johnny” Hinton.
At her request, the body was cremated and all services will be held privately.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullen.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
