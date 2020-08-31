Harrisonburg, VA (22801)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Localized flooding is possible.