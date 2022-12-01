Glenna Florence Harper, 89, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
She was born Aug. 27, 1933, and was a daughter of the late Charles and Jenny (Rexrode) Simmons.
Glenna was a member of Montezuma Church of the Brethren.
Glenna was united in marriage to Norman Harper on Aug. 28, 1951, who preceded her in death on Dec. 25, 2021.
Glenna is survived by five children, Delmas Harper and wife, Denise, of Bridgewater, Rosemary Taylor and husband, Gregory, of Bridgewater, Cathy Harper of Roanoke, Jeffery Harper and wife, Mary, of Dayton, and Susan Shull and husband, Drew, of Dayton; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by grandchildren, Jeremy Harper and Carissa Florence Snider; five sisters and five brothers.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
A graveside service celebrating Glenna's life will be held Dec. 2 at 11 a.m. at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens with the Rev. David Miller and Pastor Terri Luzynski officiating.
The family would like to thank Cheryl Mitri and the staff at Kindred Hospice for the care provided to Glenna in her final weeks.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.