Glenna Margaret House, 81, passed away on March 1, 2022, in Elkton, Va. Glenna was born on July 21, 1940, the youngest of three girls to Harry and Mildred House in Shenandoah, Va.
Glenna became a Registered Nurse in 1961 and began a 44-year career at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg, Va. She was a Clinical Instructor in the School of Nursing, served as Nurse Manager in the hospital’s Emergency Department for 28 years, and spent 14 years working in the Ambulatory Surgical unit.
Glenna enjoyed traveling and enjoying a good meal with family, friends, neighbors, and co-workers. She was well-known for cooking, especially her fried chicken and coconut cakes. She had a great sense of humor, an infectious laugh and always enjoyed a good story. She was also an honest woman, often in a spirited way, but that was an endearing trait to those that knew her well. Glenna had a generous spirit and would often lend a hand to someone in need or send a gift to brighten someone’s day. She was especially close with her sisters, Barbara and Ellen, and missed them terribly when they passed. Glenna herself will be missed by many, her friends, neighbors, co-workers, and family that were blessed to have been part of her life.
Glenna was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Mildred House, and her sisters, Ellen House and Barbara (House) Hatfield. She is survived by nephew, Jeff (Deb Anderson) Hatfield; niece, Cheryl (Kari Berglund) Hatfield; nephew, Brian Hatfield; niece, Stephanie (Mitch) Walsh; and grand-nieces, Lanie Bryana Hei and Simone Hatfield.
A special thank you to the staff at Journey’s Crossing in Elkton, Va., and to the kind-hearted nurses from Legacy Hospice for making Glenna’s last journey a peaceful one.
A visitation and service will be held at Fields UMC in Shenandoah, Va., on March 26, 2022, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg, Va.
A Better Cremation is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.