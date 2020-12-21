Mrs. Glenna McNett Rhodes, 93, of Bridgewater, passed away Dec. 19, 2020, at Royal Care at Birch Ridge, Staunton, Va.
Born Glenna Wynelle McNett on Feb. 26, 1927, to the late Atlee and Frances Myers McNett in Rockingham County, Va.
Glenna married Ralph R. Rhodes (deceased) on Nov. 20, 1948. Surviving are children, Patricia Sine (Meredith), Mac (Paula), and Ted (Jan); grandchildren, Taylor (Maggie), and Molly (Fiancée, Danial Barnett); and great-grandchildren, Calvin and Phoebe. Also surviving are a sister, Mary Lee Warrick; a brother, Harold McNett (Faye) and sister-in-law, Meda McNett and many nieces and nephews.
Glenna was a member of the Montezuma Church of the Brethren, a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Department, and a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Myers-Hodges VFW Post No. 8644.
Glenna (Nana) loved being with her family and friends and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She always looked forward to the annual McNett reunions and the Bridgewater High School Class of 1944 reunions. She enjoyed listening to music, working word search puzzles, watching Wheel of Fortune, making and eating “fat cakes” at Christmas, and eating strawberries. She took great pride in sewing over 3,000 yo-yos which she made into “yo-yo doilies” that she gave to family, friends and neighbors.
To the staff of Royal Care at Birch Ridge and Hospice of the Shenandoah, thank you for the love, care and compassion given to Glenna which has meant so much to our family. We sincerely appreciate your dedication and hard work and wonderful treatment and care of our mother.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public gatherings. A private family service will be held with Pastor David Miller officiating.
In keeping with Mrs. Rhodes' wishes, in lieu of flowers, those who desire may make memorial donations to the ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Johnson Funeral Service of Bridgewater is assisting the family.
