Glenna Meadows Alger was born May 29, 1933, in Rockingham County, and died March 30, 2021, in her Elkton home. She was a member of Bethel UCC.
She was one of nine children of Cleadus Alfred and Clarice Jeanette Pace Meadows. She married Grover Thomas Alger on June 30, 1952. They spent 49 loving years working side by side caring for their children, watching games and going on many camping and fishing trips before he preceded her in death on Feb. 9, 2001.
They had four children, Charlotte Saufley and husband, Robbie, Jeannie Flick and husband, Joe, Thomas Alger and wife, Sherry, and Beth Loker and husband, Dave.
She had nine grandchildren, Marcia, Duane, Christa, Justin, Tom, Daniel, Kevin, Casey and Jay. She was great-grandmother (Grandma Alger) to Meg, Will, Bailey, Lola, Lexi, Logan, Madeline, Cameron, Hunter, David, Ryan, Zach, Layla, Jake and Ace.
Glenna is survived by brothers, Ernest, Milton and Lynn Meadows and sisters, Janet Baker, Lottie Brown and Virginia McAllister. She was preceded in death by a brother, Junior Meadows, and a sister, Doris Wright. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, including Alicia Loomis, who helped take care of her. Glenna was the middle child and the center of the Meadows and Alger families in every way.
She has been blessed with her lifelong friend, Lorraine Shifflett, who has been at her side.
Glenna retired from Merck as a chemical operator. In retirement, she volunteered at RMH and EAUS. She loved her family and her church. Glenna opened her home and her heart to all her family. Many special memories include Easter Egg hunts and Christmas breakfast, Sunday dinners and picnics on the mountain. She was a gifted seamstress making comforters and afghans--her family will forever cherish their “Grandma blankets.”
Special thanks to “Glenna’s Girls”--Carol, Nancy, Connie, April, Alicia and Tommi Kay for the love and care this last year. Thanks to Sentara RMH Hospice, Palliative Care, Mary Faith Dudley, Dr. Perkins, Dr. Moll, and to Pastor Dan Bassett for his many prayers and visits.
A private graveside service for the family will be held Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Mount Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville. A memorial service will be conducted 2 p.m. at Bethel UCC in Elkton with Pastor Dan Bassett officiating. Social distancing and masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Bethel United Church of Christ in Elkton or care for someone in need as she would have.
Online condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
