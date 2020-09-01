Glennette Fox Poland
Glennette Fox Poland, 63, of Mount Jackson, Va., passed away Aug. 31, 2020, at her home. She was born Feb. 20, 1957, in Harrisonburg to the late Luther Glenwood “Dick” and Jeanette Said Fox.
Glennette was an activities coordinator for Generations Crossings. She had also worked as an activities coordinator at Sunnyside Presbyterian Home and as a pre-school teacher at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Luray. She was very active in Brian Mayes kickboxing and Harrisonburg Relay for Life.
On Oct. 2, 1981, she married John Carter, who preceded her in death on Aug. 27, 1984. Her second husband, Ricky Poland, whom she married on June 2, 2012, survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Erin Fadeley and husband, Trent, of Broadway and Hayley Carter of Broadway; one stepson, Matt Poland and wife, Hayley, of Roanoke; one stepdaughter, Missy Heatwole of Harrisonburg; and six grandchildren, Taylor Fadeley, Faith Kile, Sadey Kile, Isabelle Kile, Branson Heatwole and Emerson Heatwole.
Pastor Tony Dovel will conduct a graveside service 1:00 p.m. Friday at Beahm’s Chapel Cemetery in Luray.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. The casket will be closed.
Memorial contributions may be made to Relay for Life, 420 Neff Ave., Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
