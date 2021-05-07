Glennis Kite Bear
Glennis Kite Bear, age 89, passed away peacefully Monday evening, May 3, 2021, with her favorite hymns playing in the background, leading her safely into the arms of Jesus.
The eighth of 12 children, Glennis Jean Kite was born Feb. 15, 1932, to the late Pearl James and Lessie Royer Kite of Elkton, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence E. “Buddy” Bear; 10 of her siblings and numerous other loved ones who have been waiting for her to arrive Home.
Growing up near Elkton, Va., Glennis was a student in the last graduating class at McGaheysville High School, the class of 1950. For years, she proudly and excitedly attended summer reunions to reconnect with her hometown pals and reminisce about the good ole’ days at McGaheysville High.
After graduating high school, Glennis was an account manager for several businesses in Harrisonburg, Elkton and later Waynesboro, Va. In 1956, she married Lawrence E.“Buddy” Bear of Shenandoah, Va. During their 63 years of marriage, they raised three beautiful children, Nancy Scott, David Edward and Amy Lynn and were the proud grandparents of seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Glennis’ family was her proudest achievement in life and she cherished any time she could spend with them, whether it was holidays, family vacations or just everyday visits. For many years, her home was the gathering place for extended family to celebrate birthdays, graduations, weddings, holidays, Sunday Suppers or any celebratory occasion. She graciously lived the motto, “Home is where love resides, memories are created and where laughter and joy are found.” Everyone who entered her home was welcomed warmly, celebrated with true Southern hospitality and considered family by the end of their visit.
Glennis also served as a loving caretaker for several generations of children in the Waynesboro area. Fondly known as “DeeDee”, she lovingly cared and supported families in her home during the work week and after school. Many of these children have kept in touch with her through the years and have thanked her for providing a safe and joyful “home away from home” during their youth.
The beautiful legacy of Glennis will be cherished by her children, Nancy Hypes and husband, Randy; David Bear and wife, Anne; Amy Smith and husband, Danny; her grandchildren, Kate Hypes Kapoor and husband, Nikhil; Andrew Hypes and wife, Shasta; Jenny Hypes Gillispie and husband, Brent; Caleb and Patrick Smith; Jacob and Will Bear; her great-grandchildren, Jude Gillispie and Stella Hypes; her sister and brother in-law, Rosalie and John Leake; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members who loved her dearly.
A Family Visitation Night will take place at the McDow Funeral Home in Waynesboro, Va. on Monday, May 10, 2021, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. A graveside service will take place at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville, Va., at the later date of June 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. when more family can gather in person to celebrate Glennis’ life.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to First Presbyterian Church of Waynesboro, Va. or The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation.
Condolences may be left for Glennis K. Bear in the online guest book at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
