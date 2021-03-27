Glenwood “Turk” Hartman Reubush, 88, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Mr. Reubush was born on April 4, 1932, in Rockingham County, and was a son of the late Minor Hensel and Mildred Hartman Reubush. He served in the National Guard for 12 ½ years. He was employed by Harman Construction for 30 years until his retirement and then for worked at Rocking “R” Hardware until he was 80. He was a farrier for many years. Mr. Reubush was the founder of the Johnny Appleseed Therapy Trail Ride for handicap children. He was a life member of the Shenandoah Valley Knife Club, the Linville Edom Rurtians, and a life member of Cherry Grove United Methodist Church.
On June 20, 1954, he married Shirley Bailey Reubush, who survives.
Also surviving are his children, Pamela Smith and husband, Kirby, of Linville, and Marlene Kay Whetzel and husband, Duane, of Triangle, Va.; grandchildren, Kelly Royston and husband, Bubby, Joshua Shipp and wife, Angel, Wendy Weaver, Laura Ann Jones, and Ornan Whetzel, and seven great-grandchildren, Tanner Royston, Dacian Shipp, Zola Shipp, Brandon Weaver, Catherine Weaver, Adriana Weaver, and Autumn Jones.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Reubush was preceded in death by his siblings, Phyllis Strickler, Wanda Ritchie, and Charles Allen Reubush.
A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at the McMullen Funeral Home chapel, with Pastor Bernie Fuska officiating. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, those wishing to join the family at Cherry Grove Cemetery may do so at approximately 12:30 p.m. The service will be available online by visiting his obituary at www.mcmullenfh.com after 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Those wishing to sign the register book and view may do so on Monday, March 29, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shenandoah Valley Knife Collectors, PO Box 843, Harrisonburg, VA or the Linville Edom Ruritan Club, PO BOX 44, Linville, VA 22834.
